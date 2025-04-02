Working To Conserve Wolf Species While Protecting Ranchers

Gray wolf in California -- CDFW photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — As California’s gray wolf population grows, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is advancing the state’s management of this species to phase 2 and further supporting communities where they are known to reside.

In February, as reported here, CDWF staff captured twelve gray wolves between January 14 and the end of that month in Siskiyou, Lassen, Plumas, and Sierra counties, collared and released them back into the wild. At the end of 2024, there were seven known wolf packs in the state and four additional areas of known wolf activity. Most of those packs are in northeastern California, although one is in the southern Sierra Nevada. Five of the seven packs met CDFW’s definition of a “breeding pair” in 2024, meaning two adults and two or more pups surviving until the end of the year.

CDFW has documented at least four breeding pairs for two consecutive years, meaning California is now in “Phase 2” of wolf management, as specified by the state’s 2016 Conservation Plan for Gray Wolves in California. Over a span of one and a half years and more than 40 meetings, CDFW convened and collaborated with multiple organizations, agencies, and local governments to develop the plan. This massive undertaking across diverse interests resulted in the first-ever conservation plan that still guides species management today. The plan includes the list of those invited to participate in its development

In Phase 2, as outlined in the conservation plan, CDFW plans to take the following actions:

Initiate a review to evaluate the status of gray wolves in the state. This will include an opportunity for tribal and public input, and independent peer review.

Evaluate legal pathways under the California Endangered Species Act and the Federal Endangered Species Act to potentially issue permits allowing for more aggressive forms of hazing in specific situations. Also known as “less-than-lethal harassment,” examples include the use of tools and techniques such as firearms discharging nonlethal ammunitions or the use of motorized equipment to follow or pursue a wolf to modify wolf activity or presence near livestock.

Additional actions planned by CDFW in the coming weeks and months include:

Release of an online tool to provide location information for GPS-collared wolves. This tool will greatly facilitate CDFW’s efforts, as guided by the Conservation Plan, to provide timely information regarding wolf activity in the vicinity of livestock production.

Release of CDFW’s first annual report detailing its wolf conservation and management activities and summarizing information on California’s wolves. This initial report will summarize information from 2015 – 2024.

Here is how the CDFW is already taking action to monitor and track gray wolves, investigate livestock depredation, and support reduced human-wildlife conflict with gray wolves, including:

Continuing to accept applications and issuing compensation payments to livestock producers who have had confirmed killed or injured livestock or probable killed or injured livestock by wolves through the Wolf Livestock Compensation Program. During the development of this program, CDFW convened a stakeholder working group of interested parties with diverse perspectives, experience, and expertise to gather information and provide input. In 2023, during early implementation of the program, CDFW conducted several technical assistance workshops with county agency partners to help producers understand the application process. From 2022 through early 2024, a pilot program compensated eligible producers for direct livestock loss, for the indirect impacts of wolf presence, and costs for nonlethal deterrence. Since late 2024, the program has paid producers for direct losses. To date, through both programs, CDFW has awarded or approved $3.1 million in compensation. The “three-prongs” approach makes this program the most comprehensive in the nation.

Continuing to monitor the status of individual wolf packs, investigate areas of known or suspected wolf activity to search for new packs, and GPS-collar wolves in those packs without collared wolves. In 2024, CDFW spent 203 staff days in the field attempting to capture and collar wolves. In the first part of 2025, CDFW has been able to collar and release 12 gray wolves in northern California. There are now more satellite-collared wolves in California than ever before, which is expected to improve understanding and management of the species in the state.

Continuing to reach out to and engage with the public: CDFW is in regular communication and coordination with livestock producers, county agriculture departments, private timberland managers, federal agencies, tribes, and conservation organizations. Ongoing communication also occurs in counties with known wolves and new areas of wolf activity including county boards of supervisors, agricultural commissioners, farm services advisers, local cattlemen’s associations, and Farm Bureau boards. In 2024, CDFW participated in 34 community engagement events to inform the public about ongoing wolf conservation efforts in California.

Continuing research collaborations such as the California Wolf Project (CAWP) to address key scientific questions about California’s wolves, including their diet, habitat use, relationships with other wildlife, and patterns of livestock conflict. In 2025, the CAWP released its 2024 annual report. The research helps augment monitoring for future management actions and helps the public and stakeholders understand the process of wolf recovery through an evidence-based approach.

Continuing habitat improvements for native prey species. CDFW will continue to partner with tribes and conservation organizations on habitat improvements and monitoring for wolf prey species, including deer, elk, and pronghorn. Over the last 11 years, these efforts have funded over $15 million in monitoring and habitat improvements such as guzzler installations, conifer removal, and meadow restoration in the northern region of the state alone.

Continuing to investigate livestock depredations. CDFW is actively engaged with livestock producers investigating loss of livestock due to suspected wolf depredation. In 2024, CDFW participated in or worked with federal and local authorities and livestock producers to conduct 79 investigations. Over 80% of all investigations were conducted on the day loss was reported.

CDFW’s Law Enforcement Division (LED) will continue to investigate and evaluate any reports of undesired or abnormal wolf behavior that may represent threats to public safety. Though these cases remain rare, both California state and federal law recognize the need to allow for human protection against animal attacks. Both provide the legal framework to allow individuals to take reasonable action to protect themselves or others from a direct and imminent threat from an animal. LED will work with partner agencies to appropriately and quickly respond to such incidents.

Along with CDFW wildlife scientists, LED devotes a significant amount of personnel time and resources to wolf protection. Wildlife officers have the authority to look into California wolf deaths; they treat these inquiries seriously and follow up on all leads to find out what caused the death and whether there was criminal activity. Over the past five years, CDFW wildlife officers have processed 1,693 samples at the forensics lab, spent about 1,000 staff hours there, and investigated eight gray wolf deaths.