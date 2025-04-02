Calaveras County Annual Active Shooter Drill Protects All Citizens

Multi-agency active shooter training at Mountain Oak School in San Andreas - CCSO photo View Photos

San Andreas, CA— A school campus in San Andreas became the scene of an active shooter drill training for multiple agencies, and to protect residents wherever they live in the county.

The Mountain Oaks School was recently flooded with first responders carrying out the annual multi-agency scenario-based training. With guns drawn, as seen in the image photos, Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the school, going from room to room looking for the suspect.

The training focused on providing timely medical care to improve survivability and highlighted the cooperation of law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders in locating and tending to patients during a hostile situation.

“Throughout the day, participants refined their communication skills, gained a comprehensive understanding of their roles and responsibilities, and strengthened their ability to operate as a cohesive unit under stressful conditions,” remarked sheriff’s officials, adding, “This is an annual training event held in various locations throughout the county to ensure all areas are prepared.”

More than 90 first responders from allied agencies, along with volunteer role players, participated in the training.