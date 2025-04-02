Project Prep Work To Cause Delays Next Week On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is warning travelers to prepare for delays next week on O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

American Civil Constructors West Coast, LLC, and their subcontractor George Reed Construction, will be doing pavement repairs east of the bridge over Lake Tulloch. Prep work, ahead of more intensive work planned later in the spring, will happen on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9.

Delays up to 15 minutes can be expected over those two days in the area of the sharp curve, east of the bridge. The work will run from 7 am – 5 pm.