Fires In Isolated Areas Being Extinguished In Stanislaus National Forest

Fire suppression efforts in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Small fires have recently ignited in the Emigrant Wilderness region of the Stanislaus National Forest.

A confirmed lightning-caused fire, the Toejam Fire, is burning near Toejam Lake. It is estimated to be 30 by 30 feet and burning in heavy timber. Crews have successfully established a perimeter line around the fire.

There is also the Gum Fire burning near Gum Lake that is around 1/10 of an acre, burning in leaf litter and needle cast. Over the weekend, flame lengths were estimated to be 1-2 feet tall with low potential for spread.

With lightning strikes reported in the forest last week, and another round possible in the higher elevations over the next few days, the Forest Service reports that it will continue to patrol the area and remain vigilant of any new starts.

In addition to the current fires, in the last week Stanislaus crews have responded and suppressed the Island Fire, the Double Fire, the Bear Fire, the Lilly Fire, and a vehicle fire at Fraser Flat campground.