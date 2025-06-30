Planned Burn Canceled Outside Of Angels Camp

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A prescribed fire that was planned near Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County today has been cancelled.

It was aiming to reduce hazardous fuels around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and nearby infrastructure on top of the Bear Mountain Range, located east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp. Approximately 60 acres were set to be lit ablaze on Bear Mountain and Fowler Peak.

CAL Fire didn’t note the reason for canceling today’s burn, but there are Red Flag Fire warnings in place in some parts of Northern California.