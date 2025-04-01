Power Pole Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA— Motorists can expect delays into the weekend as PG&E pole repairs get underway at several locations beginning tomorrow.

The utility has hired Summit Line Construction out of Sacramento to make the repairs. Signs are in place along with flaggers to direct travelers. Drivers can expect up to ten-minute delays, especially where large equipment is being used. The construction firm provided these details for the pole repair work in Sonora this week:

Wednesday (4.2.25):

Near 796 Shaws Flat Rd.

Thursday (4.3.25):

Near 18 Banner Dr.

Near Ridge Rd. and Banner Dr.

Near North Reservoir Rd. and Tidwall St.

Friday (4.4.25):

Near Snell St.

Near 11 Elks Dr.

Near 148 McCormick Dr.

Saturday (4.5.25):

Near 300 Elks Dr.

Near 310 Elks Dr.

Construction company officials say the work will begin at 8 a.m. and all jobs will be complete within the day.