Calaveras Consolidated Has Warning After Rattlesnake Bite

Rattlesnake - CDFW Image View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — A man was bitten by a baby rattlesnake in the 12000 block of Wimer Road, near Highway 26, in Calaveras County on Monday, spurring a reminder from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.

The adult male was transported by ambulance to an area hospital at around 9:30 am after being bitten in the leg on a ranch property.

The fire department reports, “Calaveras Consolidated Fire wants to remind everyone that it is that time of the year for snakes/rattlers, and to watch your step.”

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, most bites occur between April and October when snakes and humans are most active outdoors. While rattlesnake bites are uncommon, they can occur if a snake feels threatened.

Information below is from the CDFW:

Remember!

Stay alert when outdoors.

Wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants. DO NOT wear sandals or flip-flops in brushy areas.

Stay on well-used trails. Avoid tall grass, weeds, and heavy underbrush.

Check rocks, stumps or logs before sitting down.

Shake out sleeping bag and tent before use.

Let others know where you are going, when you plan to return, and carry a cell phone. Hike with a companion when possible.

DO NOT grab “sticks” in water. Rattlesnakes can swim.

DO NOT let dogs off-leash. Dogs are at increased risk when sniffing the ground near brushy areas.

DO NOT try to touch or handle a snake, dead or alive. Dead rattlers may still inject venom shortly after death.

Be Rattlesnake Safe

Rattlesnake bites are uncommon, but can and do still occur. On rare occasions, rattlesnake bites can cause severe injury or death. Prevention is key to human safety.

In the event of a snake bite

Stay calm – but act quickly!

Remove items which may constrict swelling (e.g., watches, rings, shoes).

Transport victim to the nearest medical facility.

Do NOT apply a tourniquet.

Do NOT pack the bite area in ice.

Do NOT cut the wound with a knife or razor.

Do NOT use your mouth to suck out the venom.

If a pet is bitten – Speak to your veterinarian about canine rattlesnake vaccine options.