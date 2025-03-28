Compassion Outreach Leaders To Give Update On Homelessness Initiatives

Nancy Scott and Shelley Muniz View Photo

Sonora, CA — A local collaborative, known as Compassion Outreach, is working on initiatives to help unhoused members of the community.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a pair of the leaders, Nancy Scott and Shelley Muniz.

They will provide an overview about the state of homelessness in Tuolumne County, share observations related to Camp Justice, and talk about new programs being implemented.

The collaborative is made up of local leaders who are involved with groups that help provide services to people who are homeless.

There will also be an update provided on efforts by Nancy’s Hope to take over the operations of the non-profit Give Someone A Chance, following the recent passing of one of its founders, Dick Mitchell.