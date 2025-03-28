Supervisor Brandon Running For California Senate

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon announces that he is entering the race for the District Four California Senate seat.

Brandon confirms to Clarke Broadcasting that he will challenge incumbent Marie Alvarado Gil. He says in a statement, “For too long, the Valley and the mountains have been overlooked, left out to dry, and forced to deal with politics that are divisive and out of touch with our way of life. It’s time for leadership that listens, leads, and delivers real results on the issues that matter most—housing, infrastructure, healthcare, and jobs.”

Brandon, who is 32, is positioned as part of a new generation of progressive, rural leaders.

He is currently in his second term as a Tuolumne County Supervisor and this year is the board chair. His term runs through 2028. He notes that his philosophy is to “work hard, be honest, and get stuff done.”

Brandon concluded with a message to voters, “The best government is local. And with your support, I’ll make sure Sacramento hears us—and delivers for District 4.”

The California primary election will take place in June of next year. The seat covers all of Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, to the north touches the Lake Tahoe area, and to the south, stretches down near Death Valley.