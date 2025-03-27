Mostly Cloudy
Speeding Results In Large Fentanyl Bust

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora CHP seizes drugs and handgun during traffic stop in Jamestown -- Sonora CHP photo

Jamestown, CA— An Atwater man was handcuffed after a CHP officer found more than 1,000 fentanyl pills inside his vehicle and more illegal items.

While on night patrol recently along Highway 108 in Jamestown, west of Highway 49, an officer saw a 2018 Audi sedan fly right past him and gave pursuit. The driver, 24-year-old Christian Diaz, obeyed the lights and siren and pulled over.

A search of the vehicle turned up the deadly pills, cocaine, several empty and unused baggies, and a loaded handgun. Diaz was arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance and a concealed firearm, along with drug sales.

