Power Outage In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost electricity just before 11 a.m.

The impacted area is Tuolumne, stretching from Black Oak and Soulsbyville roads and Mira Monte and Providence Mine roads, affecting 1,329 customers. The utility updated, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” No cause has been given, and the restoration time is 5:45 p.m. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.