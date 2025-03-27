Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Tuolumne

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PGE power outage in Tuolumne

PGE power outage in Tuolumne

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — More than 1,300 PG&E customers lost electricity just before 11 a.m.

The impacted area is Tuolumne, stretching from Black Oak and Soulsbyville roads and Mira Monte and Providence Mine roads, affecting 1,329 customers. The utility updated, “Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” No cause has been given, and the restoration time is 5:45 p.m. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 