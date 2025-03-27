Over 100 DUI Charges In Just 84 Days

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reports that 105 DUI charges were made in the first 84 days of 2025.

We reported recently that the District Attorney’s Office received a $208,000 grant in October of 2024 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) to focus on alcohol and drug impaired driving cases. The funding runs through September of this year.

The DUI numbers for prior years are not available due to reporting deadlines, but this year’s figures are believed to be significantly higher.

DA Jenecke says, “The numbers do not lie. We have a serious DUI problem in Tuolumne County. The sheer volume of cases demonstrates that there is a significant danger to those who drive on Tuolumne County’s roads from those who choose to drink or consume drugs and drive. Every day, members of our community are in danger of being killed by those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. It’s a disturbing call to action for our community to change how we think about and engage in this extremely destructive and dangerous behavior.”

The DUI Prosecution Unit is staffed by Deputy District Attorney Kate Christie who handles all DUI offenses at all stages of the proceedings. She thanks the CHP, Sonora PD, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office for their vigilance on the roadways and proactive approach.