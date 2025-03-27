Senator Alvarado-Gil Seeks Nominations For Non-Profit Of The Year

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil will recognize a non-profit of the year awardee at a special ceremony at the state capitol.

She is accepting nominations of non-profits in her district (specifically related to public safety) that are making an impact. District Four covers all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and to the north, it stretches into the Lake Tahoe area, and to the south, it is down by Death Valley.

Alvarado-Gil says, “I will honor one awardee on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at the Capitol luncheon in Sacramento. In addition, I will also honor non-profit organizations in their local community with honorary recognitions.”

Nomination Requirements

Must hold a current non-profit tax exempt status with services that address public safety, prevent crime, support first responders, or promote community resilience

Must be located in Senate District 4

A Letter of Recommendation from a local elected official answering the following question: How has this nominee influenced public safety in your community? Complete nomination form online → HERE.

The deadline is Thursday, April 10, at 5pm.