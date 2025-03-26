Tuolumne County Superior Court Has New CEO

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne County Superior Court has a new court operations manager (CEO) with nearly 25 years of experience in California courts.

Shalom Rosenfelder, who has been the Superior Court’s CEO in Stockton in San Joaquin County since 2020, is replacing Hector X. Gonzalez, Jr. He has been the CEO since February of 2019 after coming from Mono County and oversaw the move to the new courthouse.

Today, Kevin M. Seibert, Presiding Judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Tuolumne, announced Rosenfelder’s appointment as the Court Executive Officer, Clerk of the Court, and Jury Commissioner. Her responsibilities include overseeing the management and administration of the non-judicial operations of the court, including personnel, budget, facilities, records, calendar management, and the grand jury.

“Rosenfelder brings a wealth of court management experience to the CEO position in our county,” stated Judge Seibert. “She has worked in all phases of court operations for the past twenty-four years, including processing clerk, courtroom clerk, court services supervisor, and court operations manager.”

Rosenfelder’s experience includes handling 60 court employees in providing judicial coverage, calendar assignments, and courtroom operations, as well as the day-to-day operations of a court with 30 judges, three commissioners, and other staff members. Her first day on the job is Tuesday, April 1st, 2025.