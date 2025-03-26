Calaveras Superintendent Of Schools Vail Retiring: Interim Superintendent Picked

Karen Vail and Jared Hungerford View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — Karen Vail will soon be exiting her role as Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools and will be replaced by an Interim Superintendent, Jared Hungerford.

He is currently Calaveras County’s Associate Superintendent.

Vail ran for election in 2022 as the only candidate seeking the position that had earlier been held by Scott Nanik, who left to be the Superintendent of the Bret Harte Union High School District. Vail, who was previously the assistant superintendent, recently announced her retirement after 26 years of service to Calaveras County Students.

The vote to appoint Hungerford (who was recommended by Vail) was unanimous. It takes effect on July 1st, the start of the new budget year. He brings 21 years of experience in education to the role and plans to run for the elected position in 2026.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools,” said Hungerford. “I hope to serve for many years in order to provide consistent, collaborative and purpose-driven leadership to improve student outcomes for all Calaveras County children and adult learners.”