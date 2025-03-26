Tuolumne County Launching Citizen Planning Academy

Citizen Planning Academy View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new program offered by the Tuolumne County Community Development Department is designed to give community members an inside look into how local planning decisions shape the future of the county.

A Citizens Planning Academy is being launched.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the planning process, the CDD’s role, and how residents can engage in shaping the community. Topics will include the General Plan and Zoning Code, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), infrastructure planning, housing development, and cultural and agricultural resource preservation. There will be seven sessions, with different topics discussed each time, to be held from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, April 23, May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, and July 23.

There will be a mix of presentations, group discussions, and interactive activities. Anyone interested is encouraged to complete an interest form by April 2. More information can be found by clicking here.