Nominating Lights Of Hope

Fishing archive picture View Photo

Calaveras County, CA— Could you “BE THE ONE” to help a child, or know someone who is and want to recognize them for it?

The deadline is fast approaching to honor those in Calaveras County who provide support to children by being a reliable source of care, mentorship, and advocacy. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Calaveras (CASA) and Prevent Child Abuse Calaveras (PCAC) have honored community members since 2017 for their exceptional support of children as dependable advocates, mentors, and caregivers.

“We all have the power to BE THE ONE to a child,” relayed event organizers. “Child abuse is preventable when children have at least one caring, supportive adult in their lives who believes in their potential and provides them with unconditional support and care. It can be anyone: parents, caregivers, volunteers, mentors, coaches, and others who support and value children in this way.”

The last day to submit a nomination is March 31; click here for the form.