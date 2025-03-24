Public Comment Period For El Portal Fire Recovery Project

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The U.S. Forest Service has opened a 30-day public comment period for the El Portal Fire Recovery and Habitat Resilience Project following the publication of a legal notice on March 20.

The project aims to address fire recovery efforts and enhance habitat resilience within the Stanislaus National Forest. An Environmental Assessment and supporting documents are available for public review at the project website. The comment period is the only opportunity for individuals and organizations to submit input before a draft decision is prepared, expected in May. Only those who provide timely and specific written comments will be eligible to file objections if an objection period is provided before the final decision. Comments must be submitted electronically through this link or mailed to:

Stanislaus National Forest

Attn: El Portal

19777 Greenley Road

Sonora, CA 95370

For more information, contact Coye Burnett at coy.burnett@usda.gov.