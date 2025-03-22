First Responders Race To Save Wandering Puppies On Calaveras Highway

One of puppies wandering along HWY 26 being rescued -- CHP photo View Photos

Glencoe, CA— It was an all-hands-on-deck effort after a good Samaritan alerted Calaveras County authorities to several puppies in danger, wandering along Highway 26.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, San Andreas CHP responded to a report of multiple puppies found walking around the highway near Ponderosa Way, between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe. Once on the scene, the Samaritan and CHP officers, along with the help of Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies, wrangled the five frightened pups less than four months old and brought them to the Calaveras Animal Shelter.

According to the CHP, “While transporting the puppies, CHP officers made a quick stop at Sierra Energy gas station to pick up some puppy food for the hungry pups. A generous gas station employee even donated a blanket to help keep them warm and cozy for the night.”

While thanking all who helped save these babies and those currently caring for them, the search is on for their rightful owner(s). Anyone with information regarding the puppies or their owner(s) is asked to contact Calaveras County Animal Services at (209) 754-6509.