Sonora Native One of 125 Sworn In As CHP Officer

CHP Academy graduating class-- CHP photo View Photo

Sonora, CA— A Sonora native is one of 125 cadets sworn in as a new CHP officer to the largest graduating class since June 2022, when 128 officers were sworn in.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced the graduation ceremony marks the cadets’ completion of a 26-week intensive training schedule at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The CHP Academy begins with leadership, professionalism, ethics; cultural diversity; and nobility in the police. Cadets also learn techniques for crisis intervention and responding to mental illness along with patrolling, collision investigating and making arrests, among others.

“We celebrate the dedication and perseverance of our newly promoted officers,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Their commitment to integrity, service, and the safety of our communities embodies the core values of the CHP. As these officers begin their new role, they will carry the trust of those they serve—and with that, the ability to make a lasting impact.”

To start their careers in public service, the new officers will now report to one of the 102 Area CHP offices around the state. Nikolas Lane Welch of Sonora is one of the new officers and will be assigned to the CHP’s Trinity River Area office, near the coast, northeast of the Redwood National Park and southwest of the Klamath National Forest in Trinity County. Officer Welch graduated from Sonora High School in 2017. After that, he worked as a compliance officer for Chicken Ranch Tribal Gaming in Jamestown.

The California Highway Patrol’s mission is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security. The CHP reports it is actively recruiting dedicated individuals to make a difference in communities throughout California. 300 cadets remain in training at the academy and another 160 are scheduled to arrive for training on April 7th. To apply to the academy or for information, click here