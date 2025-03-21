Road Near Copperopolis Reopens Following Earlier Flooding

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — After being closed on Monday due to storm impacts, the Calaveras County Public Works Department has reopened Salt Spring Valley Road near Copperopolis.

Flooding had prompted a full closure from the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road to the 6200 block. Travelers had been forced to take an alternate route this week. There are no longer any restrictions.

The same area had also been closed in mid-February during a period of heavy rain.