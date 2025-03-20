Expo Planned To Help Local Businesses Learn About Funding Opportunities

Small Business Funding Expo View Photo

Sonora, CA — An upcoming event in Sonora is aimed at helping small business owners better understand how to access capital from a variety of funding sources.

The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is putting on the Small Business Funding Expo on Monday, March 31, from 1-3 pm at the Mother Lode Job Training Center on Mono Way in Sonora.

Topics will be SBA loans, business credit, small business loans, and micro-loans.

“This event represents an important opportunity for small business owners in our community to gain the tools and knowledge they need to secure funding and drive their businesses forward,” said Mathew Galvan, President of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to empower local businesses and connect them with the resources they need to thrive.”

Featured Guest Speakers:

Nigel Kirk – Small Business Lending Manager, Access Plus Capital

Lisa Melville – VP/Commercial Lending Officer, Oak Valley Community Bank

Carlos Villapudua – VP of Commercial Banking, Valley First Credit Union

Others involved with the event are the Small Business Administration (SBA), Valley Sierra SBDC, Access Plus Capital, and Opportunity Stanislaus.

It is free to attend and anyone interested is encouraged to register in advance by clicking here.