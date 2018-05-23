Man Shot In Tuolumne Breaking Into Rental Home

Shooting Investigation In Tuolumne Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — The Sheriff’s Office reports a man was shot in Tuolumne last night after unlawfully entering a home.

29-year-old Bryce Lawrence and 24-year-old Bryanna Ireland allegedly entered the rental home on Hodge Avenue at around 11 o’clock last night. The owners of the rental, an unidentified elderly couple, live next door. The homeowner went over to investigate, after hearing noises, and shot Lawrence. The sheriff’s office reports the shooter feared for his safety, and the safety of his wife. Lawrence was transported to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment and later taken by air ambulance to a hospital in the central valley.

Ireland was arrested and booked into county jail on a charge of burglary. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.