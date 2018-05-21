Prescribed Burning Planned This Week

Mi-Wok Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see smoke in a couple of areas of the Stanislaus National Forest this week.

In the Mi-Wok Ranger District the Crandall Underburn is planned for ignition on Forest Road 3N24 off Italian Bar Road. It will be ignited in small blocks over the coming weeks, with up to 140 acres to be treated.

The much larger Dry Meadow Underburn is planned for the Summit Ranger District of the Forest, approximately six miles northeast of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 5N02. Over the coming weeks up to 1,090 acres are set to be burned in sections of 50-150 acres daily.

The Forest Service says there is no need to call fire officials if you notice smoke in those areas.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.