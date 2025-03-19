Valley Dale Affordable Housing Apartment Project Narrowly Passes

Valley Dale Apartment Project Artist Rendering View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted by slim margin to allow the construction of an affordable housing apartment project at 14562 Peaceful Valley Road.

The board spent over two and a half hours at Tuesday’s meeting discussing the proposal, submitted by the developer, the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority, and hearing concerns.

It will include 56 residential apartment units, along with a community room, community kitchen, maintenance room, laundry facilities, and playgrounds. There will be 20 three-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units, 18 one-bedroom units, and 3 studio units.

The main criticisms raised about the project had to do with increased traffic, noise, and aesthetics. The board added requirements that no street parking be allowed, fences be built on the north side of the project, and a “traffic calming development plan” be created in relation to the nearby Indian Rock Center.

Supervisors Jaron Brandon, Ryan Campbell, and Mike Holland voted in favor of the project and Steve Griefer and Anaiah Kirk were opposed. Kirk and Griefer both voiced concerns about the traffic limitations in the area, especially if there was a wildfire. Kirk also proposed that the county decide the paint colors for the project, to help with the aesthetics.

Griefer asked that the project be returned to staff for potential changes and further review.

However, the three other members felt the project was ready to move forward. Campbell argued that the county already has a bad reputation when it comes to development projects and argued that additional steps are unnecessary.

Holland acknowledged that it is a “tough decision,” but added, “We talk non-stop about how we need more housing.” He noted that the area will be developed at some point, as it is a part of the county that allows for future growth.

The project was approved, 3-2.