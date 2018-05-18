Names Released In Crash That Seriously Injured Teen

CHP patrol car Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — The CHP reveals more details regarding a bicycle versus vehicle collision resulting in a teen being flown from the scene with serious injuries and traffic delays during the evening commute yesterday.

As reported here last night, the crash happened on Tuolumne Road North between Cherry Valley Boulevard and Pine Street near the entrance to Tuolumne Market around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. CHP spokesperson Faustino Pulido reports that 53-year-old Sonora resident Katherine Nutter was driving a 2006 Kia, westbound on the roadway when 13-year-old Logan Garner of Tuolumne on his Kent BMX bicycle crossed in front of her vehicle. The two collided and Garner was ejected from the bike. He flew into the hood and windshield of the Kia and then landed on the ground.

Garner was flown to UC Davis Medical Center suffering major injuries. Pulido relays that he was not wearing a helmet. He stresses the importance of head gear, stating, “Studies have shown that properly wearing a helmet can reduce your risk of a serious brain injury or death because during a fall or collision, most of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet, rather than your head and brain.”

