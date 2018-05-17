Update: Bicycle Versus Vehicle Crash In Tuolumne

Update at 5:50 p.m.: The CHP reports an air-ambulance has been called to the scene. Further details on the accident are below.
Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bicycle versus vehicle crash near the intersection of Cherry Valley Road and Tuolumne Road North in Tuolumne.
The CHP reports that a 13-year-old male was riding a bike out of the Tuolumne Market when he was struck. There is no word on the teens injuries or further details on exactly how the two collided. An ambulance has been called to the scene. One lane of traffic is blocked and officers are directing one way traffic control. Further updates will be passes along as soon as they come into the newsroom.
Cherry Valley Boulevard North, Tuolumne, Tuolumne County, CA, United States (Directions)
Cherry Valley Boulevard North, Tuolumne, Tuolumne County, CA, United States