Update: Power Outage Impacted Hundreds, Including Local School

Phoenix Lake area power outage View Photo

Update at 7:03 am: The earlier power outage in the Phoenix Lake area has now been restored. PG&E has not stated what caused the outage that impacted 438 customers.

Original story posted at 6:19 am: Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 438 customers are without electricity in the Phoenix Lake area.

Among those without power is Belleview Elementary School. PG&E reports that the outage started at 4:41 am and full restoration is currently estimated at 11:30 am. Belleview Elementary School is planning to start classes two hours late this morning.

The outage is impacting parts of Phoenix Lake Road, Longeway Road, Big Hill Road, Kewin Mill Road, and several other side streets.