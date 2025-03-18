Fire Damages Twain Harte Home Over Weekend

Twain Harte mobile home fire -- TCFD photo View Photos

Twain Harte, CA— A residential structure fire in the Twain Harte area this weekend was caused by an accident, according to Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) officials.

On Friday, March 14, 2025, evening, first responders were called to a reported residential structure fire in the 22000 block of Wildcat Ridge Road near S. Fork Road, off Longeway Road, west of Twain Harte. Crews arrived within 8 minutes and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Over the next 45 minutes, TCFD officials say firefighters worked to contain the blaze and put out hotspots that flared up nearby.

The homeowner reported to investigators that they were working on their motorcycle next to the home, igniting a fire. TCFD determined the cause to be accidental, but did not disclose what specifically happened to cause the trailer to catch fire. They reported no injuries in this blaze. Assisting resources on the scene included CAL Fire TCU and Twain Harte Fire and Rescue.