Bridge Work Delays Traffic In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — Today through Friday, there will be traffic delays on Calaveritas Road due to bridge maintenance work.

It is taking place at the bridge above Murray Creek, approximately 1.2 miles south of the Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road intersection.

Traffic lanes approaching the bridge are reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers and warning devices. Traffic may be held for up to 15 minutes so that large equipment can move about.

Work is anticipated to run from 7 am – 9 pm today, and then from 7 am – 5 pm on Wednesday through Friday.

The Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program Project (BPMP) is being constructed by T.P.A. Construction, Inc., who is under contract with Calaveras County Department of Public Works.