Update: Tornado Warning Ended For Mariposa, SW Tuolumne, and Merced

Tornado Warning NWS Hanford View Photo

Update 3:45 PM: The brief tornado warning issued at 3:14 PM has expired, details are below.

Original Post: Mariposa, CA — At 3:14 PM the National Weather Service report the severe thunderstorm in the area is capable of producing a tornado located near La Grange, or 17 miles north of Atwater, moving east at 15 mph. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Mariposa, southwestern Tuolumne and north central Merced Counties.

Below is the report:

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3:30 PM PDT FOR WESTERN MARIPOSA…SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE AND NORTH CENTRAL MERCED COUNTIES…

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.