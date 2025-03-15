Showing Off Students’ Musical Talent In Tuolumne County

The 30th Annual Honor Choir and Honor Band held at the Sonora High Auditorium -- Photo taken by TCSOS Shannon Oden View Photos

Sonora, CA — Students from elementary schools across the county recently showcased their musical talents and performed together in the 30th Annual Honor Choir and Honor Band held at the Sonora High Auditorium.

Students in elementary school music programs were nominated by their music teachers. They also had to meet several requirements, including being able to sight-read music, playing a prepared piece and a variety of scales, being committed to rehearsals and practicing at home, having a positive attitude, and acting healthily.

In addition to receiving individual medals and the chance to participate in this countywide music competition, local school music instructors work with the pupils, preparing them for the chosen music.

The festival was started in 1955 by Bruce Paxton and is dedicated to him. He sadly died in 2005. Paxton was a county-wide music consultant and spent 30 years actively engaged in music education. According to educators, the festival began to showcase each primary school’s unique music program. The Tuolumne County Music Educators’ Association (TCMEA) and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office have organized an annual elementary music festival for the whole county since 1955.

The Honor Choir performed Come, Ye Sons of Art, Every Night When The Sun Goes In, Seize the Day, Your Song, and a most entertaining piece, Listen to the Rain. The Honor Band performed the pieces Andalucia, Armory, Celtic Air and Dance, After the Rain, and Midnight Madness. Click here for more details regarding the event and those who helped out.

The Honor Music students represented the following schools:

• Columbia Elementary

• Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy

• Curtis Creek Elementary

• Jamestown Elementary

• Sierra Waldorf

• Soulsbyville Elementary

• Summerville Elementary

• Twain Harte Elementary

For more information on the event, click here.