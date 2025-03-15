Morning Power Outage In Calaveras County

PGE Power outage in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County View Photo

Dorrington, C A– More than 120 PG&E customers are without power this morning in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County.

The lights of 125 customers went out just before 4 a.m. along Yuroc and Pawnee drives south of Highway 4. The utility reports that it is an unplanned outage. They state, “A team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company’s estimated restoration time is 7 a.m.