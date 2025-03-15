CHP Release Details HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

Two occupants flown from the solo vehicle crash in San Andreas—Calaveras Consolidated Fire photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP has released the details regarding a solo vehicle crash on Highway 49 last week where DUI is suspected.

The crash happened the evening of Tuesday, March 4, south of Gold Strike Road in the San Andreas area. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reports that 63-year-old Felix Contreras of Altaville was traveling northbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he steered his 2013 Kia Optima off the east shoulder roadway. The sedan traveled down an embankment and smashed into a tree.

Contreras and his passenger, 27-year-old Joseph Jiminez of Sonora, both suffered serious injuries and were flown to Valley trauma centers for treatment. Cooper added, “Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in this collision. No further details at this time, and the collision is still under investigation at this time.”