Safeguarding Against Measles

Sonora, CA – As of Tuesday (3/11), California has five confirmed measles cases, and Tuolumne County Public Health advises on the best way to protect against the virus.

“Measles cases are increasing worldwide. It is one of the most contagious viruses in the world and can lead to severe consequences, especially for children,” advise health officials.

There were more measles cases in the first half of 2024 than in all of 2023, showing an upward trend, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Measles is a highly infectious, airborne disease. People can be contagious for nine days, from about 4 days before their rash starts to 4 days afterward. Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, and within a few days, a red rash appears, typically, first on the face and then spreading downward to the rest of the body.

State and local health officials concur that the best way to prevent the measles is the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“It is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles,” explained health officials, adding, Check if you and your family are up to date on all your routine vaccines, including the MMR. Staying up to date also protects those too young to be vaccinated.”

It is also recommended that you check if you are up to date on the vaccine for those traveling outside the country, as measles is widespread in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Find more measles information here.