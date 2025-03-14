Calaveras County’s 40th Annual Science Fair Highlights Student Ingenuity

Michelle French, Grand Prize Trophy Winner, a 7th grader at Libertas Academy – CFLC with her project “Fluoride Controversy” -- CCOE photo View Photos

Calaveras County, CA — Celebrating four decades of student invention, inquiry, and accomplishment at the 40th Annual Calaveras County Science Fair by bringing together young scientists from throughout the county to compete in

The event, which was organized by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), included projects from fourth through eleventh graders that demonstrated their critical thinking, curiosity, and commitment to scientific research. Students from thirteen different schools presented forty-two projects in four categories at this year’s fair: math and computer science, life science, behavioral and cognitive science, and physical science and engineering. Using a team of twelve judges, groups of two judges interviewed each participant, allowing them to explain and talk about their initiatives. Those with the highest scores determined category winners.

First, second, and third place winners in each category received Albert Michelson Science Fair medals and cash awards from the STEAM Advisory Council. $250 went to the first-place winner, $100 to the second-place winner, and $50 to the third-place winner. The Traveling Trophy will be kept at the winner’s school for the following year once the Grand Prize winner’s name is inscribed on it.

The Grand Prize Winner of the fair was Michelle French, a 7th-grade student from Libertas Academy—CFLC, for her project, “Fluoride Controversy.” French and three other projects qualified for the California Science & Engineering Fair (CSEF), to be held on April 12-13. Here is the provided list of additional state qualifiers:

Aven Dianda, Mountain Oaks, 7th grade, “How Different Spectrums of Light Affect Plant Growth”;

Emily McCartney, Mokelumne Hill Elementary, 6th grade, “Do You Like Berries Too?”

Emalie Beauchemin & Ceclia DeGennaro, Mountain Oaks, 6th grade, “Electrolytes.”

The Calaveras Community Foundation, Adventist Health Sonora, Dignity Health, Bank of Stockton, Angels-Murphy Rotary, and Middleton’s are among the sponsors who generously support the Calaveras County Science Fair’s ongoing success.

“Their commitment to education and student achievement ensures opportunities for young scientists to explore, innovate, and succeed,” praised county education administrators.

Find the complete list of winners by clicking here.