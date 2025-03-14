Cloudy
Projects In Groveland To Be Highlighted

By B.J. Hansen
Pete Kampa

Groveland, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on projects and initiatives in the community of Groveland.

The guest will be Groveland Community Services District General Manager Pete Kampa.

He will talk about a renovation of Mary Laveroni Park, planning underway on the Hetch Hetchy Railroad Trail, some recent grants received, efforts to reduce wildfire risk, talks with the county about fire prevention services, and water projects.

He will also speak about the history of the district and the role it plays in the community.

