The 61st Round-Up Weekend

The weekend of Mother Lode Round-Up events and activities is finally here.

Ty Wivell, Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Member, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This 2018 Mother’s Day weekend marks the 61st anniversary of the Mother Lode Round-up and the 70th anniversary of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, founded in 1948, the group that started presenting the Mother Lode Round-Up in 1958.

The rodeo and parade was established as a rewarding partnership between the Tuolumne County business community and the Posse and continues to be based on that partnership today.

Because of the support of the local business community, local government and law enforcement entities, the Round-Up continues to be one of the finest spring rodeos and celebrations in California.

Every year over 350 of pro rodeo’s finest cowboys and cowgirls are attracted to this rodeo which is part of the PRCA Heartland Rodeo Series which celebrates small town rodeos throughout America.

Saturday’s parade is recognized as one of the largest parades for entries in California. Thousands of visitors are drawn every year to the Round-Up weekend.

The Mother Lode Round-Up is a traditional western family, and hometown reunion that celebrates and pays tribute to the regional agricultural heritage and the posse men in our past that kept this special event alive.

This event is a generational celebration of memories.

Events this week include:

Saturday, May 12:

Parade 10:00 AM Downtown Sonora

Rodeo 2:00 PM Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Sunday May 13:

Mothers Day Breakfast 8 AM – Noon Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman 10:00 AM Grandstands Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Rodeo 12:30 PM Kiddie Rodeo

2:00 PM Rodeo Mother Lode Fairgrounds

