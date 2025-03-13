Ranch Family Protects Critical Wildlife Habitat

Rana Ranch in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The California Rangeland Trust has successfully conserved the Rana Ranch in Calaveras County with funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the California Strategic Growth Council’s Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation (SALC) Program.

The Ranch, located in Valley Springs, is a working landscape continuum of approximately 660 acres, primarily owned by Roland and the late Franziska Schabram. The Schabrams, who initially purchased the property in 2002, have worked to create a sanctuary for their livestock and wildlife, including the Calaveras County-famous California red-legged frog. The Ranch’s proximity to major highways has turned it into a popular “bedroom community” for nearby cities like Modesto, making it an attractive location for developers looking to buy the land to build a subdivision.

In 2022, the Schabrams collaborated with Caltrans, Calaveras County, and the Rangeland Trust to address potential habitat disturbances resulting from the realignment of Highway 4. This collaboration led to the construction of a seasonal pond and riparian area, ideal breeding grounds for the California red-legged frog, along with a large-scale oak woodland restoration. The new conservation easement guarantees that the ranch’s rich ecological and agricultural resources are permanently protected from development, while the neighboring Nakagawa Ranch is also permanently safeguarded through the Rangeland Trust. Trust officials noted that this contiguous stretch of conserved land provides a vibrant wildlife habitat and maintains the integrity of the working landscape, ensuring its significant contributions to ecosystems continue to thrive.

The Rangeland Trust collaborated with key organizations to fund the protection of Rana Ranch. Funds were made available through the California Strategic Growth Council’s SALC, which works in partnership with the California Department of Conservation and the NRCS’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). SALC is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that utilizes billions of dollars from Cap-and-Trade to enhance the environment and public health, particularly in underserved communities, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Roland Schabram stated on behalf of his family: “We celebrate the culmination of a decade-long journey to preserve Rana Ranch in perpetuity—a dream born from my wife Franziska’s unwavering love for this land. Though she is no longer with us, her vision and passion live on in every tree, stream, and meadow we’ve committed to protecting. This conservation easement ensures that Rana Ranch remains untouched by development, serving as a lasting legacy to Franziska’s spirit and our shared dedication to safeguarding the beauty and tranquility of this place for future generations. Franziska, this is for you.”