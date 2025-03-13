Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Driving in wet conditions -- CHP View Photo

Sonora, CA — With heavy rain expected from the incoming winter storms, the CHP and CAL Fire warn drivers of flooding and the dangers of driving in wet conditions.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that the storm events are expected to cause local flooding in some areas.

“Sadly, multiple people die each winter by walking or driving into unsafe waters,” advised CAL Fire TCU officials, adding, “Most flood-related deaths can be prevented. They offer these tips to motorists:

Never drive through flood waters.

6 inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet.

12 inches can carry away a small car.

18-24 inches can sweep away trucks & SUVs.

Flooded roads are unpredictable—you can’t see the depth or damage beneath the surface, especially at night. Play it safe. Stay out of floodwaters.

The CHP reports that conditions on the roadways are expected to deteriorate quickly and asks drivers to take the following precautions:

Slow down: Reduce your speed to adjust to wet or slippery roads.

Increase following distance: Give yourself extra space between vehicles to avoid collisions.

Turn on headlights: Visibility may be reduced, so make sure your lights are on to help others see you.

Avoid sudden movements: Brake gently and avoid sharp turns to reduce the risk of skidding.

Watch for debris: Storms can bring debris onto the roads, so stay alert for obstacles.

Stay informed: Listen to weather alerts and updates on road conditions.

The CHP also offered this advice: “If you don’t have to be on the road, please consider delaying your trip until conditions improve. Stay safe out there!”