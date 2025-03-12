Two Calaveras County Juveniles Rescued From Swift Waters

Swift water rescue on the Calaveras County side of the North Fork Mokelumne River on Electra Road off HWY 49 in Amador County View Photos

Amador/Calaveras County Line, CA – Two Calaveras County juveniles had to be rescued this past weekend due to rising and fast-flowing water trapping them on the bank of the North Fork Mokelumne River near Mokelumne Hill.

The Amador Fire Department, including its Swift Water Rescue Team made up of firefighters and Amador County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the area of Electra Road in Jackson, near the powerhouse, around 8:15 p.m. on Friday (3/7) night. Once on the scene, they coordinated efforts to rescue the two unidentified juveniles pinned down on the Calaveras side of the river, forcing the rescuers to begin their rescue efforts from the Amador County side of the river.

One issue facing the rescue mission was the river’s high water. To decrease the water level, fire officials contacted PG&E and asked for a reduction in water flow, allowing for better access to the trapped adolescents. Just after 10 p.m., the juveniles were pulled from the chilly water. Once back on dry land, they were checked for possible injuries, but none were reported.