Federal Funding Making California Roadways Safer In The Mother Lode

O'Byrnes Ferry Road semi crash -- photo by Jeannine Caldwell View Photo

Sacramento, CA – California is investing nearly $300 million of federal funding in traffic safety projects to protect public safety across the state, including three projects in Tuolumne County working on major roadways.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the funding will go to 288 projects aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads across California.

“We’re making roads safer up and down the state with significant investments,” touted Newsom. “I’m proud of the lifesaving work Caltrans has done to protect drivers, pedestrians, and bikers as they go about their daily commutes.”

Here are the three Tuolumne County projects:

Improvements at the Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and Woodhams Carne Road intersection that has no stoplights. The plan is to add lighting, improve sight distance for vehicles, and install high-friction surface treatment approaching and through the intersection. The project cost is $806,500, with $725,850 of it being paid for by state funding. Remove and replace existing guardrail systems with upgraded steel-post Midwest Guardrail System guardrails at multiple locations on Bonds Flat Road, La Grange Road, O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Parrotts Ferry Road, Rawhide Road, Kewin Mill Road, and Longeway Road. The cost is $1,109,400; federal funding will pay for $998,460 of the project. Tuolumne Road from Mono Way in East Sonora to Tuolumne Road North in Tuolumne. The project will enhance the centerline striping by adding recessed retroreflective pavement markers, costing $147,200. State funding will pay $132,480.

The Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) is a federal aid initiative that aims to lower the number of fatalities and serious injuries on public roads nationwide. It provides money for various local initiatives.

The Safe System strategy, which stresses several levels of protection, including safer road designs, is being used by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to reach its objective of achieving zero fatalities and serious injuries on state highways by 2050. Caltrans adoption of the Safe System methodology, when possible, will “complete street” elements that offer accessible and safe choices for people to walk, bike, and take public transportation that shall be incorporated into transportation projects that Caltrans finances or manages.

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California remains committed to helping ensure that every Californian has access to safe and reliable transportation, no matter who they are or where they live,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “These investments highlight our people-first approach because we know it will pay the most important dividend of all—their safety.”

In order to make roadways safer, California has allocated $1.5 billion to local safety improvements since 2007. These projects have included the installation of rumble strips, flashing beacons, warning signs, highway lights, delineators, and new sidewalks. For the full list of grants, click here.