Update: High Country Power Outage Continues

Update at 2 p.m.: PG&E crews continue to make progress on a major equipment failure power outage in the High Country of Tuolumne County. The lights have been restored to all but 228 of the original 1,704 customers without electricity in the Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry areas since a lightning strike Tuesday night damage equipment at the Spring Gap substation above Pinecrest. Those impacted are along Highway 108, Pinecrest Lake and Dodge Ridge Road that stretches to Spring Gap and Beardsley Reservoir roads. The company has given a 5 p.m. repair time.

Meanwhile, crews continue to deal with an outage that originally involved 949 customers in those areas, but has dropped to 263 without lights in the Pinecrest area stretching from the westside of Pinecrest Lake to Camp Blue Road. PG&E has crews assessing the cause of this latest outage, which could be connected to mobile generators that are installing to bypass the system’s equipment that is being repaired, as earlier stated by PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo. The company has posted a 5 p.m. restoration time for this outage.

Original post at 12:50 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — A major power outage continues in the high country today.

While the lights have been restored to 372 of the original 1,704 PG&E customers without power another 1,332 still remain without electricity. Their lights went out Tuesday night when a lightning strike damaged equipment at the Spring Gap substation above Pinecrest. Those impacted are in the Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry areas.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo has detailed that mobile generators are going to be installed to bypass the system’s equipment that is being repaired. The utility had hoped the ligths would go back on around nine this morning. However, the utility has pushed that time back to 1 p.m. as Merlo indicates the process to switch over to the generators takes some time.

