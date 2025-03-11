Updating Without Losing Gold Rush Town Feel

The Jamestown Gateway and Main Street Revitalization Project -- TCPW photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— With the completion of the Jamestown Gateway and Main Street Revitalization Project, the public will see improvements for locals and tourists alike.

The image box photo shows the revitalization of Jamestown’s historic Main Street, which was partially funded by a Clean California grant that also enhanced Rocca Park’s appearance and usability. Tuolumne County Public Works officials relayed that to improve walkability and create a more authentic Gold Rush town feel, problematic street trees were removed and replaced with less root-intrusive species in new tree wells along Main Street. Additionally, old and damaged sidewalks were replaced with new colored concrete walks stamped with wood planks.

County officials update that with the assistance of Jamestown community organizations, a sidewalk section with brick accents and memorial medallions will shortly be erected, along with a mural commemorating Jamestown’s past.

According to county public works officials, staff engineers collaborated with consultant engineers, land surveyors, and the county’s solid waste team to fund and complete this complicated project. To ensure the new project respected the town’s historic appearance and feel, the staff also collaborated with community organizations and the county’s Historic Preservation Review Commission.