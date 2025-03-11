Clear
Details Released About Crash Involving Sonora Police Officer

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Police Department

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol has released information about a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday evening that involved a Sonora Police Department Patrol vehicle.

There were minor injuries associated with the incident that occurred at 8:11 pm.

Details are still under investigation, but the CHP reports that Abdul Matin Chakari of Turlock was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Mono Way near the Old Wards Ferry Road intersection. Officer Scott Ryan was driving a Chevy Tahoe Patrol vehicle northbound on Old Wards Ferry Road into the Mono Way intersection, with lights and sirens activated.

The CHP reports, “The front of the Toyota Prius collided with the right side of the Chevrolet Tahoe (patrol vehicle)”

The Prius then hit a Jeep Cherokee that was pulled over at the intersection, driven by Rachelle Blackburn of Sonora.

Officer Ryan was transported to a local hospital to treat minor injuries and has since been released. The CHP adds that “alcohol or drug use does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.”

