Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Traffic Backups On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
O'Byrnes Ferry Road Traffic Congestion

O'Byrnes Ferry Road Traffic Congestion

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Travelers on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area have been reporting significant traffic delays today due to tree removal work.

One caller stated that traffic appeared to be backed up for about a mile. The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that the tree work will take place until around 3:30 pm (Tuesday, March 11). The work area stretches across nearly ½ mile in the Poker Flat area.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

 

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 