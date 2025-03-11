Traffic Backups On O’Byrnes Ferry Road

O'Byrnes Ferry Road Traffic Congestion View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Travelers on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area have been reporting significant traffic delays today due to tree removal work.

One caller stated that traffic appeared to be backed up for about a mile. The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that the tree work will take place until around 3:30 pm (Tuesday, March 11). The work area stretches across nearly ½ mile in the Poker Flat area.

Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for delays.