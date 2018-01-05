Columbia Man Arrested After Found Literally Sitting On Drug Stash

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA – A Columbia man was met with lights and sirens after he drove across the Tuolumne County line on Highway 108 near Keystone..

Members of the sheriff’s Tuolumne Narcotics Team pulled over the alleged local drug dealer, 65-year-old Bruce Price, in a Toyota pickup near J-59/La Grange Road with a search warrant in hand recently.

While tossing the truck, Price directed deputies to check under his seat cover where nearly 28 grams of methamphetamine were hidden. Price admitted he was intending to sell the drug in the county. He was arrested and booked into the county jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

