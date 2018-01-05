Burn Permits Required Effective Today

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Starting this morning, burn permits are required within the CAL Fire state responsibility areas of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

There are no burn-hour restrictions, however, a transition to night burning may occur as conditions change. The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is also implementing new elevation based burning requirements. New burn permits will reflect Zone 1, which is below 3,500 ft. and Zone 2 which is above 3,500 ft. Burn permits issued earlier are still valid. The burn information phone line will start indicating whether it is a permissive burn day in Zone 1 and/or Zone 2. The goal of the program is to extend burning at the higher elevations later into the season.

Burn permits are available, Monday through Friday, at fire stations listed below.

• CAL FIRE Headquarters, 785 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas (closed from noon to 1 p.m.)

• West Point FFS, 22670 Highway 26, West Point

• Twain Harte FFS, 22978 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte

• Standard FFS, 18464 Striker Court, Sonora

• Station 51, 19500 Hillsdale Drive, Mono Village, Sonora

• Green Springs FFS, 11600 Jamestown Road, Jamestown

• Blanchard FFS, 2990 Highway 132, La Grange

• Groveland FFS, 11700 Merrell Rd, Groveland

• Groveland CSD, 18930 Highway 120, Groveland

• Ebbetts Pass FPD, 1037 Blagen Road, Arnold

• Ebbetts Pass FPD Station 3, 40 Canyon View Drive, Hathaway Pines

