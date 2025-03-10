Calaveras County Board To Address Arts, Social Work, And Business Development

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will convene for its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 11th, where members will consider multiple proclamations, hear presentations on economic and recreational development, and vote on a nearly $600,000 appropriation from the PG&E Settlement Fund.

Supervisors will recognize March 2025 as American Red Cross Month, Arts Education Month, and Social Work Appreciation Month in the county. The board will also receive a report from Westwood Professional Services on the county’s comprehensive Parks, Facilities, and Recreation Master Plan, which could shape future improvements and funding priorities. Additionally, representatives from the Small Business Development Center, Rural Minority Business Development Agency, and the California Office of the Small Business Advocate will present on local business support initiatives.

The board will consider approving a $594,951.98 allocation from the PG&E Settlement Fund to the 39th Agricultural Association. The funding, which requires a four-fifths vote, would be designated as a public benefit.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.