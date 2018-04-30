Nearly 300 Graduate From Columbia College

Columbia, CA — Columbia College held its commencement ceremony at the Oak Pavilion for the 297 graduates of the 2018 class.

Of those, 40 students were honored Friday evening for graduating with distinction, which requires a grade point average above 3.75 and 35 graduated with honors, having a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74. Many friends and family members of the students were on hand for the festivities. The 2018 graduates are listed below, along with their hometowns.

Alameda, CA

Mason F. Mendoza

Altaville, CA

Michael B. Keller

Karina Ortega

Amy Alexis Sanchez

Angels Camp, CA

Ryan-Alexander ArceJaeger

Trenton Lee Bennett

Bria M. Calhoun

Sally Diamanti-Wilson

Jordan C. Gomez

Hayley Lynn Gorden

Ryan Parker Jones

Ashlen Hope Mayben

Ethan Christian Moes

Marisol Rodriguez

Michael Alan Barden Wilmshurst

Christian Arthur Wilson

Antioch, CA

Miles Damian Aguiar

Arnold, CA

Bailey Michael Amburgey-Wilkes

Paxton Sally Mae Fassbender

Ronald S. Hawkins

Austin Noel Smith

Monica Maria Taylor

Belleville, IL

Candace L. Turner

Big Bear City, CA

Gwendolyn Craig

Buena Park, CA

Jarrod Duane Garrison

Mayada Tranel-Chachere Leonard

Chinese Camp, CA

Robert Michael Behee

Coalinga, CA

Charlie Jeanne Cites

Coarsegold, CA

Alexandra Devon Long

Columbia, CA

Kai John Bannister

Sarah Audrey Elizabeth Gaestel

Louis Gregson Huntley, III

Molly L. Olson

Fanjaharilanto J. Rasoavero Drake

Copperopolis, CA

Megan Nicole Graham

Summer Brianna Hansen

Darrell B. Lucas

Alyssa Danielle Mascote

Sarah L. McGee

Alinda Rahn

Elizabeth Ingrid Rand

Jennifer A. Roe

Steven L. Rose

Vaughn E. Warriner

Kristina Rae Zimmerman

Coulterville, CA

Sean M. Bell

Brooke Lyn Bozzo

Kimberly A. Busby

Magnum L. Godfrey

Mary Jane McDermand

Cupertino, CA

Charles R. Christ

Douglas Flat, CA

Kenna Nicole Evans

Downey, CA

Jamie Christina Guerrero

Eden, ID

Amy Lynne Alves

Escalon, CA

Audrey Layne Sabina Orr

Fullerton, CA

Hayley Elizabeth Winters

Jamestown, CA

Joseph J. Campbell

Efrain Corral

Brett James Dolan

Bo Jacqueline Gonzalez

Kierin A. Harrison

Kristi Jane Insilan

Ryan J. Lacasse

Erin Lee Nichols

Ryder Lewis Richards

Peter Tidball

Rachel D. Van Winkle

Boclaire Vaughn

Melvin Robert Wignall

Nicole Marie Wilkins

Ben Darrel Williams

La Grange, CA

Tristan Clay Avalos

Kennedy F. Bruce

Arianna R. Dias

Danielle L. Trotter

Lathrop, CA

Samantha Marie Jones

Livermore, CA

Andrew Gordon Hall

Kirsten Elizabeth Hall

Lodi, CA

Samuel Lewis Brumm

Kurt Jeffrey Johnson

David W. Ring

Los Angeles, CA

Courtney Erica Young

Mariposa, CA

Patience A.K. McCoy

Hanna Rose Olson

Merced, CA

Bryce A. Bernat

Mi Wuk Village, CA

John Joseph Contreras

Rachelle Irene Palomino

Modesto, CA

Anthony R. Berbena

Abby Margaret Breitzman

Emily Marie Chavez

Garrett Ryan Johnson

Kyler Garrett Machado

Alexander Jason McDonald

Tamara Dawn McLain

Sarah F. Miser

Kayla A. O’Connell

Anton Daniel Sonke

Sarah Arlene Wallace

Mokelumne Hill, CA

Taylor Nichole Bratcher

Mountain Ranch, CA

Bryce Gabriel Dorflinger

Mackenzie L. Dwight

Karen Michelle Williams

Murphys, CA

Justin David Barnes

Shane K. Clifton

Kailyn Arlene Finley

Gabriela Gomez

Katie Mae Landis

Joshua Michael Massal

Alicia J. Mcdaniel

Daniel J. Navarro

Andre M. Sage

Oakdale, CA

Raeleen D. Cone

Dustin Edward Costello

Kaylee Reann De Ruyter

Crystal Ann Dyrcz

Benjamin G. Eagleton

Austin Tyler Echols

Samantha Elizabeth Esquivel

Alicia Jeanette Farris

Brandon Lee Finley

Trae Matthew Folla

Raymond Tyler Gerdes

Nathanael M.E. Higle

Kimberly Brooke Kraus

Stephanie Marie Manthei

Kelsey Giulianna Marino

Virginia Montes

Lisa Marie Morris

Breanna Marie Perez

Carley Autumn Ross

Tanner Wesley Smith

Megan Renee Tackett

Kevin M. Tillery

Courtney Lynn Voelker

Samuel Patrick Walker

Kendra Kathlyn Whorton

Oakmont, CA

John Alexander Clark

Oroville, CA

Virginita Marie McGrath

Pine Grove, CA

Cody A. Salvador

Redwood City, CA

Danny Lee Harthun

Rescue, CA

John E. Wheeler

Riverbank, CA

Micayla Dalene Nelson

Sacramento, CA

Grant Patrick Duran

San Andreas, CA

Jared M. Cragun

Shasta Marie Garcia

Michelle Marie McBride

San Jose, CA

Eric A. Cancilla

Amanda Olivia Lancaster

Natasha Sarah Sanchez

Jeremiah R. Wilson

Jacob W. Woodford

Santa Cruz, CA

Nolan P. Adam-Chinn

Sonora, CA

Alexander Dennis Adam

Alaric Bradley Adams

Jacob Ryan Alvarado

Mikaela Elizabeth Amayawood

Clifford J. Armstrong

Sarah Rene Ashlock

Ian Fraser Austin

Robert C. Bannwarth

Abrianna Barrera

Christa Lee Bartels

Emily Ann Beluardo

Keeley Marie Benton

Patricia G. Bibal

Michayla Marie Botts

Karla Bowman

Isabella Christine Boyack

Alaina Nicole Brosnan

Christianna Joy Bush

Aleyah Cordoba

Brendan Edmond Lee Danicourt

Ryan Patrick Dies

Courtney Anne Divine

Natasha Jean Eaves

Sierra R. Engle

Kelley O. Figley

Chris Michael Forster

Jenine Danika Frost

Gregory L. Gayle

Michaela M. Goellner

Jennifer L. Hamrick

Sierra Dawn Hartsog

Denise K. Hinshaw

Benjamin Robert Holmberg

Amber L. Isnec

Jeffrey D. James

Quinlan Kenneth Joyce

Elizabeth Jurado

Timothy Patrick Justice, II

Ashley Janelle Kennedy

Hanna C.E. Kentta-Brown

James Michael Kress

Hillary A. Liljedahl

Dalton Moreno Lyons

Rita May F. Merritt

Mark Lloyd Mills

Melissa Murry

Sabrina Dawn Nash

Samuel Jeffery Nash

Elizette Soto Nelson

Brooke Nielsen

Derek Oliver Nilsen

Jessica Leigh Nosanow

Jose I. Paz, Jr.

Elias J. Pepito

Shylynn Angelique Pollard

Josephine May Price

Natalie Forrest Rade

Jacob W. Ramsey

Treasure E. Ratcliff

Kerry A. Rice

Francesca J. Rodriguez

Tony Jay Rogers

McKenzie Leigh Rollins

Samuel A. Savage

Emily L. Schmittle

Dylan Michael Skutches

Maddison Leann Stevens

Michael Joseph Sturgis

Gabriella R. Taylor

Devin Robert Terrill

Stephanie Lynne Teuton

Rayanna Faye Torok

Melissa Anne Tuck

Isabel Mia Valadez

Logan Frasier Van Bezey

Jonah J. Vassar

Mason Cruz Verde-Green

Stephanie Lyka R. Viceral

Sal Villafana

Megan Renee Vistica

Bryon Thomas Walker

Dawn Michelle Warfield

Sienna Nichole Weeks

Kara Louise Wessel

Ryan J. Whalen

Summer N. Williams

Stephanie A. Wise

Keeley Anne Wivell

Rachel Olivia Wyatt

Evan Ryan Young

Soulsbyville, CA

Hailey May Danicourt

David J. Ervin

Abraham J. McDonald

Arissa Jade Tischman

Steven Point, CA

Lamu S. Ryavec

Sutter Creek, CA

Amanda N. Hummel

Tollhouse, CA

Stephanie Hope Valenzuela

Tuolumne, CA

Brianna L. Barclay

Evelyn Diane Blue

Melody J. Brown

Jonah Matthew Funk

Carmen Kelly

Analycia Renee Miervalle

Mason Taylor Montgomery

Margie N. Peau

Aaron Rasmussen

Susie B. Sugg

Rachel Ann Taylor

Adam Michael Walker

Turlock, CA

Samuel D. Ewing

Efren Joe Northcutt

Andrew Vincent Preuss

Twain Harte, CA

Jamie Lee Akins

Sheila Blackburn

Michael D. Brautovich

Barbara L. Bryan

Ayla Rose Buck

Ryan J. Christopher

Sean J. Griffith

David C. Heston-Sanders

Kathleen Nicole Hobbins

Hayley Christina Mutchler

Brian Christopher Winters

Union City, CA

Derek Kevin Goodrich

Vallecito, CA

Carter T. Christian-Billings

Elizabeth A. Ekstrum

Shane A. Ekstrum

Valley Springs, CA

Jacob A. Evans

Karli N. Gerlinger

Carrissa Marie Gomez

Jasmine N. Van Lehn

Amber Elizabeth Arvin

Wallace, CA

Ryan Joseph Moyles

Taylor John Moyles

Waterford, CA

Quentin Howard Muncy

