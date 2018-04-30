Nearly 300 Graduate From Columbia College

Columbia, CA — Columbia College held its commencement ceremony at the Oak Pavilion for the 297 graduates of the 2018 class.
Of those, 40 students were honored Friday evening for graduating with distinction, which requires a grade point average above 3.75 and 35 graduated with honors, having a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74. Many friends and family members of the students were on hand for the festivities. The 2018 graduates are listed below, along with their hometowns.
Alameda, CA
Mason F. Mendoza
Altaville, CA
Michael B. Keller
Karina Ortega
Amy Alexis Sanchez
Angels Camp, CA
Ryan-Alexander ArceJaeger
Trenton Lee Bennett
Bria M. Calhoun
Sally Diamanti-Wilson
Jordan C. Gomez
Hayley Lynn Gorden
Ryan Parker Jones
Ashlen Hope Mayben
Ethan Christian Moes
Marisol Rodriguez
Michael Alan Barden Wilmshurst
Christian Arthur Wilson
Antioch, CA
Miles Damian Aguiar
Arnold, CA
Bailey Michael Amburgey-Wilkes
Paxton Sally Mae Fassbender
Ronald S. Hawkins
Austin Noel Smith
Monica Maria Taylor
Belleville, IL
Candace L. Turner
Big Bear City, CA
Gwendolyn Craig
Buena Park, CA
Jarrod Duane Garrison
Mayada Tranel-Chachere Leonard
Chinese Camp, CA
Robert Michael Behee
Coalinga, CA
Charlie Jeanne Cites
Coarsegold, CA
Alexandra Devon Long
Columbia, CA
Kai John Bannister
Sarah Audrey Elizabeth Gaestel
Louis Gregson Huntley, III
Molly L. Olson
Fanjaharilanto J. Rasoavero Drake
Copperopolis, CA
Megan Nicole Graham
Summer Brianna Hansen
Darrell B. Lucas
Alyssa Danielle Mascote
Sarah L. McGee
Alinda Rahn
Elizabeth Ingrid Rand
Jennifer A. Roe
Steven L. Rose
Vaughn E. Warriner
Kristina Rae Zimmerman
Coulterville, CA
Sean M. Bell
Brooke Lyn Bozzo
Kimberly A. Busby
Magnum L. Godfrey
Mary Jane McDermand
Cupertino, CA
Charles R. Christ
Douglas Flat, CA
Kenna Nicole Evans
Downey, CA
Jamie Christina Guerrero
Eden, ID
Amy Lynne Alves
Escalon, CA
Audrey Layne Sabina Orr
Fullerton, CA
Hayley Elizabeth Winters
Jamestown, CA
Joseph J. Campbell
Efrain Corral
Brett James Dolan
Bo Jacqueline Gonzalez
Kierin A. Harrison
Kristi Jane Insilan
Ryan J. Lacasse
Erin Lee Nichols
Ryder Lewis Richards
Peter Tidball
Rachel D. Van Winkle
Boclaire Vaughn
Melvin Robert Wignall
Nicole Marie Wilkins
Ben Darrel Williams
La Grange, CA
Tristan Clay Avalos
Kennedy F. Bruce
Arianna R. Dias
Danielle L. Trotter
Lathrop, CA
Samantha Marie Jones
Livermore, CA
Andrew Gordon Hall
Kirsten Elizabeth Hall
Lodi, CA
Samuel Lewis Brumm
Kurt Jeffrey Johnson
David W. Ring
Los Angeles, CA
Courtney Erica Young
Mariposa, CA
Patience A.K. McCoy
Hanna Rose Olson
Merced, CA
Bryce A. Bernat
Mi Wuk Village, CA
John Joseph Contreras
Rachelle Irene Palomino
Modesto, CA
Anthony R. Berbena
Abby Margaret Breitzman
Emily Marie Chavez
Garrett Ryan Johnson
Kyler Garrett Machado
Alexander Jason McDonald
Tamara Dawn McLain
Sarah F. Miser
Kayla A. O’Connell
Anton Daniel Sonke
Sarah Arlene Wallace
Mokelumne Hill, CA
Taylor Nichole Bratcher
Mountain Ranch, CA
Bryce Gabriel Dorflinger
Mackenzie L. Dwight
Karen Michelle Williams
Murphys, CA
Justin David Barnes
Shane K. Clifton
Kailyn Arlene Finley
Gabriela Gomez
Katie Mae Landis
Joshua Michael Massal
Alicia J. Mcdaniel
Daniel J. Navarro
Andre M. Sage
Oakdale, CA
Raeleen D. Cone
Dustin Edward Costello
Kaylee Reann De Ruyter
Crystal Ann Dyrcz
Benjamin G. Eagleton
Austin Tyler Echols
Samantha Elizabeth Esquivel
Alicia Jeanette Farris
Brandon Lee Finley
Trae Matthew Folla
Raymond Tyler Gerdes
Nathanael M.E. Higle
Kimberly Brooke Kraus
Stephanie Marie Manthei
Kelsey Giulianna Marino
Virginia Montes
Lisa Marie Morris
Breanna Marie Perez
Carley Autumn Ross
Tanner Wesley Smith
Megan Renee Tackett
Kevin M. Tillery
Courtney Lynn Voelker
Samuel Patrick Walker
Kendra Kathlyn Whorton
Oakmont, CA
John Alexander Clark
Oroville, CA
Virginita Marie McGrath
Pine Grove, CA
Cody A. Salvador
Redwood City, CA
Danny Lee Harthun
Rescue, CA
John E. Wheeler
Riverbank, CA
Micayla Dalene Nelson
Sacramento, CA
Grant Patrick Duran
San Andreas, CA
Jared M. Cragun
Shasta Marie Garcia
Michelle Marie McBride
San Jose, CA
Eric A. Cancilla
Amanda Olivia Lancaster
Natasha Sarah Sanchez
Jeremiah R. Wilson
Jacob W. Woodford
Santa Cruz, CA
Nolan P. Adam-Chinn
Sonora, CA
Alexander Dennis Adam
Alaric Bradley Adams
Jacob Ryan Alvarado
Mikaela Elizabeth Amayawood
Clifford J. Armstrong
Sarah Rene Ashlock
Ian Fraser Austin
Robert C. Bannwarth
Abrianna Barrera
Christa Lee Bartels
Emily Ann Beluardo
Keeley Marie Benton
Patricia G. Bibal
Michayla Marie Botts
Karla Bowman
Isabella Christine Boyack
Alaina Nicole Brosnan
Christianna Joy Bush
Aleyah Cordoba
Brendan Edmond Lee Danicourt
Ryan Patrick Dies
Courtney Anne Divine
Natasha Jean Eaves
Sierra R. Engle
Kelley O. Figley
Chris Michael Forster
Jenine Danika Frost
Gregory L. Gayle
Michaela M. Goellner
Jennifer L. Hamrick
Sierra Dawn Hartsog
Denise K. Hinshaw
Benjamin Robert Holmberg
Amber L. Isnec
Jeffrey D. James
Quinlan Kenneth Joyce
Elizabeth Jurado
Timothy Patrick Justice, II
Ashley Janelle Kennedy
Hanna C.E. Kentta-Brown
James Michael Kress
Hillary A. Liljedahl
Dalton Moreno Lyons
Rita May F. Merritt
Mark Lloyd Mills
Melissa Murry
Sabrina Dawn Nash
Samuel Jeffery Nash
Elizette Soto Nelson
Brooke Nielsen
Derek Oliver Nilsen
Jessica Leigh Nosanow
Jose I. Paz, Jr.
Elias J. Pepito
Shylynn Angelique Pollard
Josephine May Price
Natalie Forrest Rade
Jacob W. Ramsey
Treasure E. Ratcliff
Kerry A. Rice
Francesca J. Rodriguez
Tony Jay Rogers
McKenzie Leigh Rollins
Samuel A. Savage
Emily L. Schmittle
Dylan Michael Skutches
Maddison Leann Stevens
Michael Joseph Sturgis
Gabriella R. Taylor
Devin Robert Terrill
Stephanie Lynne Teuton
Rayanna Faye Torok
Melissa Anne Tuck
Isabel Mia Valadez
Logan Frasier Van Bezey
Jonah J. Vassar
Mason Cruz Verde-Green
Stephanie Lyka R. Viceral
Sal Villafana
Megan Renee Vistica
Bryon Thomas Walker
Dawn Michelle Warfield
Sienna Nichole Weeks
Kara Louise Wessel
Ryan J. Whalen
Summer N. Williams
Stephanie A. Wise
Keeley Anne Wivell
Rachel Olivia Wyatt
Evan Ryan Young
Soulsbyville, CA
Hailey May Danicourt
David J. Ervin
Abraham J. McDonald
Arissa Jade Tischman
Steven Point, CA
Lamu S. Ryavec
Sutter Creek, CA
Amanda N. Hummel
Tollhouse, CA
Stephanie Hope Valenzuela
Tuolumne, CA
Brianna L. Barclay
Evelyn Diane Blue
Melody J. Brown
Jonah Matthew Funk
Carmen Kelly
Analycia Renee Miervalle
Mason Taylor Montgomery
Margie N. Peau
Aaron Rasmussen
Susie B. Sugg
Rachel Ann Taylor
Adam Michael Walker
Turlock, CA
Samuel D. Ewing
Efren Joe Northcutt
Andrew Vincent Preuss
Twain Harte, CA
Jamie Lee Akins
Sheila Blackburn
Michael D. Brautovich
Barbara L. Bryan
Ayla Rose Buck
Ryan J. Christopher
Sean J. Griffith
David C. Heston-Sanders
Kathleen Nicole Hobbins
Hayley Christina Mutchler
Brian Christopher Winters
Union City, CA
Derek Kevin Goodrich
Vallecito, CA
Carter T. Christian-Billings
Elizabeth A. Ekstrum
Shane A. Ekstrum
Valley Springs, CA
Jacob A. Evans
Karli N. Gerlinger
Carrissa Marie Gomez
Jasmine N. Van Lehn
Amber Elizabeth Arvin
Wallace, CA
Ryan Joseph Moyles
Taylor John Moyles
Waterford, CA
Quentin Howard Muncy