Nearly 300 Graduate From Columbia College

2018 Columbia College Graduation
2018 Columbia College Graduation Photo Icon View Slideshow
(4 Photos)
04/30/2018 9:33 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Columbia, CA — Columbia College held its commencement ceremony at the Oak Pavilion for the 297 graduates of the 2018 class.

Of those, 40 students were honored Friday evening for graduating with distinction, which requires a grade point average above 3.75 and 35 graduated with honors, having a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74. Many friends and family members of the students were on hand for the festivities. The 2018 graduates are listed below,  along with their hometowns.

Alameda, CA
Mason F. Mendoza

Altaville, CA
Michael B. Keller
Karina Ortega
Amy Alexis Sanchez

Angels Camp, CA
Ryan-Alexander ArceJaeger
Trenton Lee Bennett
Bria M. Calhoun
Sally Diamanti-Wilson
Jordan C. Gomez
Hayley Lynn Gorden
Ryan Parker Jones
Ashlen Hope Mayben
Ethan Christian Moes
Marisol Rodriguez
Michael Alan Barden Wilmshurst
Christian Arthur Wilson

Antioch, CA
Miles Damian Aguiar

Arnold, CA
Bailey Michael Amburgey-Wilkes
Paxton Sally Mae Fassbender
Ronald S. Hawkins
Austin Noel Smith
Monica Maria Taylor

Belleville, IL
Candace L. Turner

Big Bear City, CA
Gwendolyn Craig

Buena Park, CA
Jarrod Duane Garrison
Mayada Tranel-Chachere Leonard

Chinese Camp, CA
Robert Michael Behee

Coalinga, CA
Charlie Jeanne Cites

Coarsegold, CA
Alexandra Devon Long

Columbia, CA
Kai John Bannister
Sarah Audrey Elizabeth Gaestel
Louis Gregson Huntley, III
Molly L. Olson
Fanjaharilanto J. Rasoavero Drake

Copperopolis, CA
Megan Nicole Graham
Summer Brianna Hansen
Darrell B. Lucas
Alyssa Danielle Mascote
Sarah L. McGee
Alinda Rahn
Elizabeth Ingrid Rand
Jennifer A. Roe
Steven L. Rose
Vaughn E. Warriner
Kristina Rae Zimmerman

Coulterville, CA
Sean M. Bell
Brooke Lyn Bozzo
Kimberly A. Busby
Magnum L. Godfrey
Mary Jane McDermand

Cupertino, CA
Charles R. Christ

Douglas Flat, CA
Kenna Nicole Evans

Downey, CA
Jamie Christina Guerrero

Eden, ID    
Amy Lynne Alves

Escalon, CA
Audrey Layne Sabina Orr

Fullerton, CA
Hayley Elizabeth Winters

Jamestown, CA
Joseph J. Campbell
Efrain Corral
Brett James Dolan
Bo Jacqueline Gonzalez
Kierin A. Harrison
Kristi Jane Insilan
Ryan J. Lacasse
Erin Lee Nichols
Ryder Lewis Richards
Peter Tidball
Rachel D. Van Winkle
Boclaire Vaughn
Melvin Robert Wignall
Nicole Marie Wilkins
Ben Darrel Williams

La Grange, CA
Tristan Clay Avalos
Kennedy F. Bruce
Arianna R. Dias
Danielle L. Trotter

Lathrop, CA
Samantha Marie Jones

Livermore, CA
Andrew Gordon Hall
Kirsten Elizabeth Hall

Lodi, CA
Samuel Lewis Brumm
Kurt Jeffrey Johnson
David W. Ring

Los Angeles, CA
Courtney Erica Young

Mariposa, CA
Patience A.K. McCoy
Hanna Rose Olson

Merced, CA
Bryce A. Bernat

Mi Wuk Village, CA
John Joseph Contreras
Rachelle Irene Palomino

Modesto, CA
Anthony R. Berbena
Abby Margaret Breitzman
Emily Marie Chavez
Garrett Ryan Johnson
Kyler Garrett Machado
Alexander Jason McDonald
Tamara Dawn McLain
Sarah F. Miser
Kayla A. O’Connell
Anton Daniel Sonke
Sarah Arlene Wallace

Mokelumne Hill, CA
Taylor Nichole Bratcher

Mountain Ranch, CA
Bryce Gabriel Dorflinger
Mackenzie L. Dwight
Karen Michelle Williams

Murphys, CA
Justin David Barnes
Shane K. Clifton
Kailyn Arlene Finley
Gabriela Gomez
Katie Mae Landis
Joshua Michael Massal
Alicia J. Mcdaniel
Daniel J. Navarro
Andre M. Sage

Oakdale, CA
Raeleen D. Cone
Dustin Edward Costello
Kaylee Reann De Ruyter
Crystal Ann Dyrcz
Benjamin G. Eagleton
Austin Tyler Echols
Samantha Elizabeth Esquivel
Alicia Jeanette Farris
Brandon Lee Finley
Trae Matthew Folla
Raymond Tyler Gerdes
Nathanael M.E. Higle
Kimberly Brooke Kraus
Stephanie Marie Manthei
Kelsey Giulianna Marino
Virginia Montes
Lisa Marie Morris
Breanna Marie Perez
Carley Autumn Ross
Tanner Wesley Smith
Megan Renee Tackett
Kevin M. Tillery
Courtney Lynn Voelker
Samuel Patrick Walker
Kendra Kathlyn Whorton

Oakmont, CA
John Alexander Clark

Oroville, CA
Virginita Marie McGrath

Pine Grove, CA
Cody A. Salvador

Redwood City, CA
Danny Lee Harthun

Rescue, CA
John E. Wheeler

Riverbank, CA
Micayla Dalene Nelson

Sacramento, CA
Grant Patrick Duran

San Andreas, CA
Jared M. Cragun
Shasta Marie Garcia
Michelle Marie McBride

San Jose, CA
Eric A. Cancilla
Amanda Olivia Lancaster
Natasha Sarah Sanchez
Jeremiah R. Wilson
Jacob W. Woodford

Santa Cruz, CA
Nolan P. Adam-Chinn

Sonora, CA
Alexander Dennis Adam
Alaric Bradley Adams
Jacob Ryan Alvarado
Mikaela Elizabeth Amayawood
Clifford J. Armstrong
Sarah Rene Ashlock
Ian Fraser Austin
Robert C. Bannwarth
Abrianna Barrera
Christa Lee Bartels
Emily Ann Beluardo
Keeley Marie Benton
Patricia G. Bibal
Michayla Marie Botts
Karla Bowman
Isabella Christine Boyack
Alaina Nicole Brosnan
Christianna Joy Bush
Aleyah Cordoba
Brendan Edmond Lee Danicourt
Ryan Patrick Dies
Courtney Anne Divine
Natasha Jean Eaves
Sierra R. Engle
Kelley O. Figley
Chris Michael Forster
Jenine Danika Frost
Gregory L. Gayle
Michaela M. Goellner
Jennifer L. Hamrick
Sierra Dawn Hartsog
Denise K. Hinshaw
Benjamin Robert Holmberg
Amber L. Isnec
Jeffrey D. James
Quinlan Kenneth Joyce
Elizabeth Jurado
Timothy Patrick Justice, II
Ashley Janelle Kennedy
Hanna C.E. Kentta-Brown
James Michael Kress
Hillary A. Liljedahl
Dalton Moreno Lyons
Rita May F. Merritt
Mark Lloyd Mills
Melissa Murry
Sabrina Dawn Nash
Samuel Jeffery Nash
Elizette Soto Nelson
Brooke Nielsen
Derek Oliver Nilsen
Jessica Leigh Nosanow
Jose I. Paz, Jr.
Elias J. Pepito
Shylynn Angelique Pollard
Josephine May Price
Natalie Forrest Rade
Jacob W. Ramsey
Treasure E. Ratcliff
Kerry A. Rice
Francesca J. Rodriguez
Tony Jay Rogers
McKenzie Leigh Rollins
Samuel A. Savage
Emily L. Schmittle
Dylan Michael Skutches
Maddison Leann Stevens
Michael Joseph Sturgis
Gabriella R. Taylor
Devin Robert Terrill
Stephanie Lynne Teuton
Rayanna Faye Torok
Melissa Anne Tuck
Isabel Mia Valadez
Logan Frasier Van Bezey
Jonah J. Vassar
Mason Cruz Verde-Green
Stephanie Lyka R. Viceral
Sal Villafana
Megan Renee Vistica
Bryon Thomas Walker
Dawn Michelle Warfield
Sienna Nichole Weeks
Kara Louise Wessel
Ryan J. Whalen
Summer N. Williams
Stephanie A. Wise
Keeley Anne Wivell
Rachel Olivia Wyatt
Evan Ryan Young

Soulsbyville, CA
Hailey May Danicourt
David J. Ervin
Abraham J. McDonald
Arissa Jade Tischman

Steven Point, CA
Lamu S. Ryavec

Sutter Creek, CA
Amanda N. Hummel

Tollhouse, CA
Stephanie Hope Valenzuela

Tuolumne, CA
Brianna L. Barclay
Evelyn Diane Blue
Melody J. Brown
Jonah Matthew Funk
Carmen Kelly
Analycia Renee Miervalle
Mason Taylor Montgomery
Margie N. Peau
Aaron Rasmussen
Susie B. Sugg
Rachel Ann Taylor
Adam Michael Walker

Turlock, CA
Samuel D. Ewing
Efren Joe Northcutt
Andrew Vincent Preuss

Twain Harte, CA
Jamie Lee Akins
Sheila Blackburn
Michael D. Brautovich
Barbara L. Bryan
Ayla Rose Buck
Ryan J. Christopher
Sean J. Griffith
David C. Heston-Sanders
Kathleen Nicole Hobbins
Hayley Christina Mutchler
Brian Christopher Winters

Union City, CA
Derek Kevin Goodrich

Vallecito, CA
Carter T. Christian-Billings
Elizabeth A. Ekstrum
Shane A. Ekstrum

Valley Springs, CA
Jacob A. Evans
Karli N. Gerlinger
Carrissa Marie Gomez
Jasmine N. Van Lehn
Amber Elizabeth Arvin

Wallace, CA
Ryan Joseph Moyles
Taylor John Moyles

Waterford, CA
Quentin Howard Muncy

